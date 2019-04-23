close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
April 23, 2019

The Hazara’s plight

Newspost

 
The resonance of the Hazara killings is often more felt in Australia than most countries outside Pakistan. Australia is home to thousands of Hazara who deem themselves lucky that, despite the life-threatening journey they embarked upon to reach Australian shores, they eventually made it and on top of that they are no more living in Pakistan. The Hazara are literally being hunted by extremist forces in Pakistan. Quetta has now been turned into a prison where unarmed Hazara are left at the mercy of such bigots. There was a hope that with Imran Khan in power, things might change for this vulnerable community, yet it seems that business as usual continues. There is a lot of talk and disappointment in the expatriate community with the way PM Khan has handled this issue so far.

Malik Atif Mahmood Majoka

Melbourne

Australia

