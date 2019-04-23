Pak-Iran ties have serious enemies: Khamenei

ISLAMABAD: Addressing reports about Saudi and US pressure on Pakistan to join an Arab-Israeli front against Iran in the region, Iranian President Hasan Rouhani has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured him that Pakistan “has never joined and will never join any coalition.”

The Iranian wire service and media has reported that Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has stressed that the Iran-Pakistan ties should be strengthened against the will of their enemies.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Imran Khan and his accompanying delegation in Tehran on Monday afternoon. “Good relations are in the interest of both countries, but this relationship has serious enemies that must be strengthened in different areas, against their will," the Iranian leader said.

The Supreme Leader asserted, “The dignity and majesty of the Indian peninsula were highest during the time Muslims ruled over it, and the biggest blow that the British stroke in this important area was abolishing the prominent Islamic civilization.”

Imam Khamenei praised great Pakistani figures like Muhammad Iqbal Lahori and Muhammad Ali Jinnah and urged the two nations to boost friendly ties. He said, “Good relations will benefit both countries. These relations incite serious animosities from the enemies; however, counter to enemies’ aspirations, the collaborations and relations should strengthen in different areas.”

He regarded security issues at Pakistan-Iran borders as exigent and added that terrorist groups that are responsible for disturbing security at the borders are backed by enemies’ money and arms. The anti-security moves at the frontiers of Iran and Pakistan seek to hurt the friendly relations between the two countries, he said. “Terrorist groups, which sow insecurity along borders, are fed with the enemies’ money and weapons and one of the goals sought through anti-security measures along Iran's border with Pakistan is to contaminate the two countries’ relations,” the Leader noted.

Ayatollah Khamenei continued by emphasising that good relations between Tehran and Islamabad are beneficial to both sides, “but these relations have serious enemies.”

While in joint news conference visiting Prime Minister Imran khan said "The most important reason why I'm here, Mr. President, is because I felt that the issue of terrorism was going to ... increase differences between our countries."

"So it was very important for me to come here and come with our security chief that we resolve this issue. The security chief will sit down with his counterpart here and discuss (security) cooperation," Khan said. “We are glad that the Pakistani side now recognizes groups with such inhumane conduct as terrorist and treats them as such.” Iranian President Rouhani said after his meeting with Prime Minister Khan.

“Both sides agree that no third country whatsoever can affect the friendly and brotherly ties that exist between Iran and Pakistan,” he said, adding that Khan had officially invited him for a visit to Islamabad.

Imran Khan also pointed out that someone does not want the relations between Tehran and Islamabad to strengthen but the two nations can overcome the obstacles.