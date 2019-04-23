Pakistan Navy holds free medical camp at Keti Bandar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy established a free medical camp at Keti Bandar on April 21 to extend all out support and facilitate the local population.A medical team comprising qualified doctors including general physician, medical specialist, gynaecologist, surgical specialist, skin specialist and child specialist along with related paramedical staff were deputed at the camp. The PN medical team provided quality medical treatment to the patients in general health care, surgery, dermatology, gynaecology and child care. Besides treatment, free medicines were also provided to them. More than 1400 patients including men, women and children were treated at the medical camp.
