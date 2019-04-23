close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

Sehat Insaf Card to be distributed in May: minister

National

April 23, 2019

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that Sehat Insaf Card will be distributed in the month of May among the families, living below the poverty line, of three districts. This was stated by her while presiding over a meeting here Monday.

The minister took briefing regarding distribution of Sehat Insaf Card in Rawalpindi, Attock and Nankana Districts. Dr Yasmin Rashid stated that two million people of five lakh families, in these three districts, would get benefit from Sehat Insaf Card from the month of May. Families having Sehat Insaf Card can get free-of-cost treatment facilities worth Rs720,000 in private and public sector hospitals.

