Tue Apr 23, 2019
Our Correspondent
66 teachers suspended for facilitating cheating

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

SUKKUR: The Sindh Education Department has suspended 66 school teachers of Sukkur Division assigned as externals, internals and invigilators for the matric exams. Additional Secretary Schools Jamaluddin Jallalani said the Monitoring Committee found extensive cheating trend. He said names of 66 teachers involved in facilitating cheating along with evidence were forwarded to Secretary Education Sindh Qazi Shahif Pervez. He said the Secretary Education has formally agreed to issue the suspension orders of the 66 invigilators, externals and internals including 45 of Khairpur District,11 of Ghotki and 10 of Sukkur. --Correspondent

