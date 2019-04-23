Fireworks, aerial firing not to be allowed in capital: IGP

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Monday said that fireworks and aerial firing would not be allowed in the city and marriages halls or marquees would have to face legal action in case their involvement in such activities.

He said this while chairing a meeting held to review the security and crime situation in the city. In wake to terrorism incidents in Sri Lanka, the IGP Islamabad directed DIG (Operations) to ensure foolproof security arrangements for minority community especially

Christians and devise comprehensive plan in this regard.

He took strict notice of fireworks and aerial firing outside marriages halls as well as marquees and said that such activities would not be tolerated in future. He said that relevant SP, SDPO and SHO would be responsible in case of such incidents in their respective areas.

He directed to take affidavit (certificate) from owners of marquees and marriage halls for not being involved in these activities. The IGP directed DIG (Operations) to take report from relevant SPs about it on daily basis. The IGP was also briefed about the murder of Chinese national by SP (Investigation), SP (City), Inspector of Homicide Unit and SHO. The IGP constituted special team headed by SP (Investigation) to probe this case and directed to trace perpetrators of this act within three days.