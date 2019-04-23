Five restaurants along Motorway sealed by PFA

LAHORE: Following the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Punjab Food Authority has launched an inspection drive in the service areas of Motorway and sealed five restaurants over failure to meet the rules of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations 2018.

The purpose of the inspection was to fortify the food standards and ensure the provision of quality of food for the public. The teams under the supervision of PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman inspected several food points. The provincial food regulatory body also punished five food business operators with heavy fine tickets owing to poor arrangements.

According to details, Chicken Broast and Palm Inn Restaurant were sealed by PFA after recovering a huge quantity of substandard meat. The authority shut down a renowned fast food point ‘Fri Chicks’ and Silver Spoon Restaurant located at Sial Mor for using substandard and rancid oil in the preparation of food.

Muhammad Usman said that production of fast food chain KFC had been suspended for not complying with authority’s instructions. Besides, enforcement teams sealed Serenity Restaurant due to the presence of rodents and for failing to meet the hygienic working environment.

Similarly, the authority issued fine tickets to five food outlets. On the other hand, three food points were also served with warning notices for violating PFA rules and regulations. The Authority DG said that PFA would not compromise on the quality of food because thousands of people visit food points on the motorway on holidays. For that purpose, PFA’s watchdogs are vigorously working to conduct surprise checking of restaurants, cafes, canteens located at Motorway.

Furthermore, he said it was the utmost priority of the authority to ensure the availability of pure food for the general public. He mentioned that authority was fully committed to making a strong planning strategy to ensure safe and pure food for consumers as per the vision of the Punjab government.