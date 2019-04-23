Poll in tribal districts: Parties asked to submit lists of nominees

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan has asked the political parties contesting the upcoming elections for 16 provincial assembly seats of tribal districts to submit lists of nominees for four women reserved seats and one non-Muslim seat.

"All political parties are invited to submit lists of the candidates to the Election Commission of Pakistan under the provision of section 104 of the Elections Act 2017," said the ECP notification issued on Monday.

It said that such party lists may contain as many names of additional candidates as a political party may deem necessary for contesting election to the seats reserved for women and non-Muslims in order to examine any qualification of candidates during scrutiny of nomination papers or filing up any vacant seats during the term of the provincial assembly.

It said the lists of the candidates be submitted with the provincial election commissioner/returning officer, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on or before the last date of filing of nomination papers to be fixed.

"While submitting the list of their candidates for the reserved seats, the political parties shall ensure that their candidates mentioned in the lists are registered voters in the erstwhile Fata," it added.