Soldier martyred, two injured in landmine explosion

GHALLANAI: A soldier martyred and two others sustained injuries in a landmine explosion in Torkhel area in Baizai tehsil in Mohmand district on Monday. According to the report, the bomb disposal squad of the 202 Wing of the Mohmand Rifles was on routine patrol in Torkhel area when the landmine exploded.

As a result, Sepoy Faizullah embraced martyrdom on the spot and two other soldiers sustained injuries in the blast. The injured soldiers were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital in Peshawar. Soon after the blast, the security forces rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area to ascertain the cause of the explosion.