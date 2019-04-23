Performing arts festival concludes at GIK

SWABI: The talented artistes of the National College of Arts (NCA), Lahore, and various universities enthralled the audience during the three-day All Pakistan Performing Arts Festival, which concluded at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology here on Monday.

The festival was organised by the Cultural, Dramatics and Entertainment Society (CDES). The artistes of different institutions from all over the country exhibited performance skills, which were highly appreciated by academia and students, especially the latter who took a reprieve from tight semester system.

The organisers said the festival was one of the great events of the GIK Institute which provided a perfect platform to the young and talented artistes of the country to perform and display the artistic skills.

Famous actor Salman Pirzada was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony, well-known actress, Zoha Zuberi and others also graced the gathering. The Iqra University drama 'Marionette' was one of the outstanding plays. It was a silent play with light music. The hero fought all the odds and his role revolved around continued struggle with complete determination and concentration, finally succeeding to bring the desired change in the society in the best interest of humanity.

'Qurbani' was the play of Bahuddin Zakariyah University. It was a story of a soldier who sacrificed his wishes for his young daughter, upholding the spirit of patriotism while setting an example of bravery and love with the motherland. Similarly, there were also some other marvelous plays. However, the performance of NCA performers was remarkable and the audience gave them a standing ovation on several occasions.