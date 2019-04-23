Solar-driven water scheme inaugurated in far-off Bara village

BARA: The dwellers of the far-off Hussainabad village in the Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district were overjoyed as the first-ever solar-driven project was inaugurated to provide clean drinking water to the area.

MNA Iqbal Afridi, who was chief guest, opened the project which was built by the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) under its German Government Funded and KFW financed "Reintegration and Rehabilitation of Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs) in NMD" project with the active participation of the community. Representatives of the district administration, officials of SRSP and scores of community elders and villagers attended the ceremony. "We were considering leaving this area due to non-availability of water. All our prayers are with the government, the SRSP and government of Germany for making the impossible as possible. Now water is available at every house," said a community elder Haji Kubar Jan as his eyes welled with tears of joy.

Speaking on the occasion, the MNA said, "SRSP deserves appreciation as it addressed the issues faced by communities in the newly merged districts. I also appreciate the efforts of this community for making efforts to undertake this project in a short time. It's only through a participatory approach to development that the far-flung parts of the country witness development." He also announced that a link road for this village would be added to the Annual Development Plan to develop the area.