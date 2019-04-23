Children of coalminers to get free education, says KP CM

MINGORA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan inaugurated the new building of the Shangla Campus of the University of Swat at Alpuri in Shangla district on Monday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said the education was a key to development, adding the nations could not progress without the modern education and technology.

He added that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led provincial government was taking all possible steps to provide better education facilities to students in their native areas. "Unfortunately, the previous governments neglected the education sector, especially in the marginalised districts of the province," he said and added that the literacy rate in Shangla district was less than 15 percent.

The chief minister said it was a priority of the KP government to bring the neglected districts and the merged ones on a par with the developed areas of the province. He added that corruption had crippled the country as the government was paying Rs7 billion per day as interest due to corrupt practices of the ruling class in the past, which, he said, was a huge burden on the economy.

Mahmood Khan said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to pull the country of this quagmire for which the federal government was compelled to take some tough decisions. The chief minister announced that free education would be provided to the children of coal-miners in Shangla Campus.

Mahmood Khan urged the university to prepare the skilled youth to meet with the challenges ahead. He announced the hand-over of the building of the Technical College Alpuri to Shangla Campus, University of Swat. The chief minister also announced to establish a new administrative zone, "Zone 6". It will comprise of Shangla, Torghar, Buner and Kohistan districts.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Vice-Chancellor University of Swat Prof Dr Muhammad Jamal Khan and Shangla Campus Director Mahboobur Rahman spoke on the occasion as well. They highlighted the efforts being initiated to acquire the new building for the campus.

Earlier, the chief minister along with the minister for information and vice-chancellor formally inaugurated the new building. He also launched the tree plantation drive by planting a sapling on the campus lawn.