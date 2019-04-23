PML-N capitalising on Nawaz’s health: Cheema

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Omar Sarfraz Cheema Monday alleged that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was politically 'capitalising' on the Nawaz Sharif’s health issue.

Commenting on Nawaz bid to seek exemption from appearance in a case, he contended that it was evident now that the outcry over former prime minister’s health was to get bail.

According to the Central Media Department, Cheema said that it was absurd that 27 days had passed since Nawaz Sharif’s bail while still Sharif family was mulling over his treatment and had not reached a decision in this regard yet.

He wondered whether the hue and cry of PML-N ranks over seriousness of Nawaz’ health was to get bail. “It seems house of Sharif is trying to avoid accountability in the garb of ailment. The political engagements of Nawaz Sharif during these 27 days completely contradict what Sharif clan wanted to establish about PML-N leader’s health,” he argued.

Cheema said that there would be no deal or dheel and the accountability process would definitely reach its logical end. Meanwhile, PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Niazi congratulated Air Marshal Arshad Malik, CEO of PIA, calling him an honest and competent man, who he said, had brought the national flag carrier out of operational loss in eight months.

In a message on social media, he applauded Arshad Malik and said that his competence had brought the national flag carrier out of operational loss. He also hoped that CEO Arshad Malik would also enhance the Precision Engineering Unit of PIA to start overhauling engines of various International fleets.

“PIA is a national asset and an emblem of national pride which has been ruthlessly deteriorated,” he lamented. Attributing it to PTI government success, PTI Chief Organiser said that PIA’s achieving of break-even at the operational level was a result of change of leadership.