close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

Hamza assets case hearing adjourned

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday adjourned the hearing of Hamza Shahaz, son of Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shahbaz Sharif, in assets beyond means and money-laundering cases.

He was asked to appear before the NAB team by April 22 in investigations related to assets beyond means and money-laundering cases. Previously, he was asked about his assets which were worth Rs20 million in 2003 but reached over Rs400 million till 2018. Hamza replied that he has different businesses and different sources of income. The team asked Hamza how his assets rapidly increased in the period when his father was the chief administrator of Punjab. To which, he replied that their businesses had no link with politics. Moreover, he sees political matters while his brother, Suleman Shahbaz, looks after their businesses, Hamza replied.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan