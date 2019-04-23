SBP mops up Rs147.5bln from market

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday mopped up Rs147.5 billion from the money market for four days as repo sale through its open market operation, a statement issued by the central bank said. Eight bids were offered, which were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 10.70 percent/annum, it added.
