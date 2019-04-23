close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
April 23, 2019

SBP mops up Rs147.5bln from market

Business

 
April 23, 2019

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday mopped up Rs147.5 billion from the money market for four days as repo sale through its open market operation, a statement issued by the central bank said. Eight bids were offered, which were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 10.70 percent/annum, it added.

