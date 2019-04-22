Four militants dead after attack on Saudi base

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RIYADH: Four men were killed on Sunday as they attacked a Saudi security services base in a town north of Riyadh, pro-government media reported.
The attack targeted state security forces in the town of Zulfi, 260 kilometres (160 miles) north of the capital, London-based Arabic daily Asharq al-Awsat reported. It said the attackers had rammed a vehicle into a security barrier around the base in an attempt to gain entry. Two gunmen then stepped out of the vehicle and opened fire, sparking a gun battle with police.
