Call to ensure basic rights for transgender persons

MANSEHRA: A youth assembly on Sunday demanded the government to ensure basic rights for the transgender persons and women under the Constitution.

“Though the apex court has fixed employment and other quotas in society, we are still deprived of all these rights,” Maria Khan, a Shemale member of the assembly, said before moving a resolution. The assembly has representation from minorities, transgender and female.

It met with its speaker Mohammad Amir in the chair and passed five resolutions. Asim Shahzad, Qazi Tayyab, Malik Aman and Shabir Hussain Shah also addressed the assembly. Nadra Khan, the shemale member of the assembly, told the session that her community was still being discriminated against by society.

Speaking on the occasion, a female member Marina Khan said that women in Hazara were still facing difficulties in getting rights.