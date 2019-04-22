close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
April 22, 2019

Farmers forced to sell wheat at low price

National

April 22, 2019

MULTAN: Farmers have started selling wheat to middleman at low price due to an inordinate delay in wheat procurement process by the Punjab Food Department.

Farmers are being offered new wheat price below Rs 1,100 per 40kg against the official support price of Rs 1,300. A large number of middlemen are approaching small farmers to convince them to sell their crop instead of waiting for government’s wheat procurement process.

Imran Talib, a farmer, told reporters that he sold his wheat to a middleman at the rate of Rs 1,070 per 40-kg. Another wheat grower Muhammad Yusuf said wheat harvesting had been continuing for the last two weeks,

but the Punjab Food Department had not started procurement process. He said he sold his produce for Rs 1,180 per 40 kg and also had to provide gunny bags to the purchaser also.

power thieves: Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) teams along with task force Sunday claimed catching 1,307 power pilferers this month and imposing Rs 35.56 million fine on them.

