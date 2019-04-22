tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Widow of Dr Syed Mohammad Qasim Bacha passed away on Sunday after a protracted ailment.
Her funeral would be offered today (Monday) in Hissar Banda village near Lund Khwar in Mardan district at 9 am.
She was the mother of Shah-e-Yemen, Hazrat Abbas, Rahbar Ali, Azmat Ali and Ameer Siyab. The deceased was the aunt of Siddique Akbar, Noor Akbar and Sher Akbar and mother-in-law of Rozi Akbar.
PESHAWAR: Widow of Dr Syed Mohammad Qasim Bacha passed away on Sunday after a protracted ailment.
Her funeral would be offered today (Monday) in Hissar Banda village near Lund Khwar in Mardan district at 9 am.
She was the mother of Shah-e-Yemen, Hazrat Abbas, Rahbar Ali, Azmat Ali and Ameer Siyab. The deceased was the aunt of Siddique Akbar, Noor Akbar and Sher Akbar and mother-in-law of Rozi Akbar.