Mon Apr 22, 2019
Four-day Qaqlasht festival concludes

National

SMB
Shah Murad Baig
April 22, 2019

CHITRAL: The four-day Qaqlasht festival concluded here on Sunday after attracting a record number of spectators enjoying various games.

Thousands of people enjoyed various games and cultural show in the four-day event.

A tent village was established in the Qaqlasht situated at an altitude of about 10,000 feet. Teams from various parts of upper and lower Chitral as well as Lower Dir participated in various games. Deputy Commissioner Khurshid Alam Mahsud was the chief guest who distributed awards among the winners.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the historic festival would promote tourism in the region. “Since peace has been restored in the country, such events would be encouraged to promote tourism in the country,” the deputy commissioner said. Earlier, Booni won the polo cup by defeating Kosht in the hotly contested match. Shahzada Sikandarul Mulk, the chairman of the Qaqlasht Committee, thanked the participants for making the event successful. He also appreciated the administration for extending cooperation in organising the festival.

