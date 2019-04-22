close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
SHY
Shahid Hussain Yousafzai
April 22, 2019

Body of missing student found

National

TIMERGARA: The Lower Dir police on Sunday recovered the body of a 1st year student from fields at Garra in the limits of Munda Police Station, official sources said.

They said Bakht Shad, son of Shamdar Khan of Shpano village, had gone missing on Saturday after taking one of his papers for the ongoing Higher Secondary School (HSSC) annual examination. Shamdar Khan, the father of the diseased, told police that the family had lost contact with the boy right after he took the paper on Saturday.

