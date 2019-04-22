close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
BR
Bureau report
April 22, 2019

Pakhtunkhwa Pharma Expo after Eid

National

PESHAWAR: The Science Journalism Society of Pakistan (SJSP) has planned to organise a Pharma Expo in Peshawar after Ramazan under the title “Pakhtunkhwa Pharma Expo 2019”.

A press release said the decision was taken at a meeting of the SJSP. It said that pharmaceutical companies and pharmaceutical educational and research institutes would participate in the expo and display their products, achievements, progress, research and scientific work to community.

The release said the event would help promote stakeholders’ interest in establishing the healthcare system of the country on modern and scientific lines.

