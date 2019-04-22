Ch Nisar decides to take oath as MPA

LAHORE: Disgruntled leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has decided to take oath as Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) on April 24 citing sources on Sunday.

Nisar has decided to re-establish contact with the PML-N after adopting a narrative of politics of resentment since the elections, sources said.

Chaudhry Nisar who contested as an independent candidate in the general elections from NA-59 and NA-63 lost to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to election results Nisar lost to PTI’s Ghulam Sarwar Khan who got 89055 votes in NA59 while former interior minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan got 66369 votes.

He also lost to PTI’s Ghulam Sarwar Khan in NA-63 as well. Ghulam Sarwar won with 64301 votes while Ch Nisar stood second with 48497 votes. PML-N’s Sardar Mumtaz Khan stood third with 22475 votes.

However he won his provincial assembly seat but did not take oath on it. Polling across the country for general elections was held on July 25, 2018. Earlier on January 8, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Momina Waheed submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly seeking cancellation of assembly membership of Chaudhry Nisar. The resolution reads that Nisar is tarnishing the image of the legislature by not taking oath. His stance is tantamount to disservice of people of his constituency.