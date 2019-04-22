Asad and I struggled against

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Jehangir Khan Tareen took to Twitter on Sunday to “vehemently” condemn a campaign against former finance minister Asad Umar.

“I vehemently condemn [PTI social media activist] Farhan Virk’s campaign against Asad Umar. Asad and I have struggled together against the status-quo for more than eight years & I hold him in the highest regard,” he said.

The PTI leader said Umar continues to be part and parcel of the senior PTI leadership as they all value his role.

Asad Umar stepped down in a cabinet shuffle on Thursday.

Also, rejecting media reports about removal of Punjab chief minister, Tareen said here on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not mulling over removal of Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Inaugurating the green and clean drive in Lodhran, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was hatching conspiracies and spreading rumours about removal of the chief minister. The PTI leader said, “There is no room for presidential system in the country.” He said that PM Imran khan only changed the batting order according to the situation. He said the PTI formed the government through the power of vote in the country and put the economy on the right track.