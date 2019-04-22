Soldier martyred in N Waziristan checkpost attack

MIRANSHAH: One soldier was martyred and another sustained injuries when unidentified terrorists attacked the checkpost of the security forces in North Waziristan district on Sunday, official sources said.

They said that dozen of militants stormed into the security forces checkpost in Shawal area near the Pak-Afghan border. As a result, a solider identified as Sepoy Naveed embraced martyrdom while Sepoy Almar sustained injuries. The injured soldier was taken to a local hospital.