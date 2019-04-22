PM arrives in Tehran on 2-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday arrived in Tehran on a two-day official visit to Iran at the invitation of Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani.

As the prime minister landed at Mehrabad Airport of the Iranian capital city along with a high level delegation, he was received by Health Minister of Iran and minister-in-waiting Dr Saeed Namaki, a PM Office statement said.

A smartly turned out contingent presented a static salute to the prime minister. He was accompanied by Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, SAPM on National Health Services Dr Zafarullah Mirza and SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Baber.

During his visit, he would call on Iranian Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Khamenei, besides holding detailed consultations with President Rouhani.

The prime minister arrived in Tehran after a brief stopover in Mashhad where he paid respects at the shrine of Hazrat Imam Raza (AS) and offered Nawafil. He also prayed for the peace and prosperity of the country.

On his arrival at the Mashhad airport, the prime minister was received by Governor General Khorasan-e-Razavi province Alireza Razm Hosseini and senior officials.

The prime minister held a meeting with Custodian of the Holy Shrine Hojat-ul-Islam Val Muslemin Ahmad Marvi, besides visiting the Museum of Holy Quran situated in the premises of the shrine.

He thanked the government of Khorasan for facilitating a very large number of pilgrims from Pakistan during Muharram and Arbaeen.

He added that the guiding light for his government were the principles on which the Holy Prophet (PBUH) based the State of Medina.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Iran Riffat Masood, officials of Pakistan embassy in Tehran and Pakistan Consulate, Mashhad were also present at the airport.