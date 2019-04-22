Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority established

LAHORE: Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority has been established to provide clean drinking water to the people of province. Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar has formally approved the authority by signing the bill approved by the Punjab Assembly. The governor will be the patron-in-chief of the authority. Aab-e-Pak Authority will provide clean drinking water to 110 million people of Punjab. It will install water filtration plants across Punjab and water filtration plants will also be installed in jails, hospitals and universities. Eighty percent people are deprived of clean drinking water and 11 lakh people in Punjab die annually due to drinking contaminated water. In Lahore only, two lakh people visit Children’s Hospital due to water-borne diseases. Fifty percent people are admitted to hospitals due to water borne diseases.