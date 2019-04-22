Speculations about another ‘London Plan’ rife

LONDON: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif’s presence in London has given rise to a lot of speculations about another “London Plan” – this time supposedly involving Shahbaz Sharif, the Chaudhrys of Gujrat and Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood – but all sides being mentioned have confirmed that there has neither been any meeting nor any side wants to hold talks in London.

The sources close to Shahbaz Sharif expressed amusement at the news being aired in Pakistan that Shahbaz Sharif had met Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, who has been in London for about ten days for his treatment as well as Makhdoom Mahmood who is also in London for his routine summer break in the British capital. Another news made round on the weekend that Chaudhry Nisar had met Sharif in London requesting his support to run for the slot of Punjab’s chief minister.

A spokesman for PML-Q said that Chaudhry Shujaat has not been contacted by anyone for a meeting and he has no intention to do any politics while in London. Shujaat himself told this scribe that he had no plan of meeting anyone in London as “all action is taking place in Pakistan”.

Sources close to Shahbaz Sharif said that he is in London purely for his medical treatment and all speculations about meetings are nothing more than speculations.

Punjab former chief minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahbaz Sharif will undergo an ultrasound test this week on the recommendation of his doctors.

A source at the Royal Free Hospital confirmed that Shahbaz Sharif had his second check up with Dr Tim Briggs on Thursday April 18 at the London Clinic. “The doctor has recommended that Mr Sharif undergoes an ultrasound test which has been scheduled for Wednesday April 24,” said the hospital source.

Shahbaz Sharif had visited Royal Free Hospital to meet doctors for inspection and check-up around two weeks ago after he reached London for his first appointment with Dr Martyn Caplin, the stomach cancer expert.

A source revealed that Shahbaz Sharif has several appointments with doctors till first week of May. Owing to Easter holidays, appointments are being given in the end of April and early May as thousands of professionals are on break for Easter and schools are closed and that’s the reason why Shahbaz is in London, according to the source.

Shahbaz Sharif has been spending time with his grandchildren besides attending medical appointments.

A recent medical report of the former Punjab chief minister revealed in the court said that he has lymph node in his chest, which could lead to recurrence of cancer.

The CT (computed tomography) scan report of Mr Sharif shows a number of problems and his medical fitness certificate suggests adding more doctors, including an oncologist and an orthopaedic surgeon, to the medical board taking care of his health.

He was diagnosed with a rare adenocarcionoid cancer in the appendix during his exile when Pervez Musharraf was in power. He had received treatment in America and London. Shahbaz Sharif visits London twice a year for medical check-up and his treatment.