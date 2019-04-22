close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NR
News Report
April 22, 2019

India warns IMF not to bail out Pakistan

National

NR
News Report
April 22, 2019

NEW DELHI: Indian designs against Pakistan have come to the fore as New Delhi has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) against bailing Islamabad out of its debt crisis, alleging that the money will be used to fund terror-related groups. During a meeting in Washington this week, Indian officials warned the IMF against helping Pakistan, pointing out how the country was already "grey listed" under the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). However, former finance minister Asad Umar, who resigned on Thursday, said the country had already reached an “agreement in principle” with the IMF.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan