Punjab Bar’s six members have become puppets: Sindh bars

KARACHI: Lawyers representatives of the Sindh Bar Council (SBC), Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA), Karachi Bar Association (KBA) and Malir Bar Association (MBA) have strongly condemned the Punjab Bar Council's (PbBC) executive committee resolution.

Sindh Bar Council's executive committee Chairman Mohammad Azam Khan, SHCBA and KBA presidents and MBA secretary general in a joint resolution expressed disappointment with the resolution of six members of the PbBC executive committee and said these members who were elected to be voice of legal fraternity have chosen to become puppets of puppet master.

They said that the Punjab Bar Council executive committee resolution strengthens the perception that there were unknown forces seeking to influence and pressurise the judiciary. They said that it also strengthens the resolve and commitment of the all genuine representatives of the legal fraternity to counter and resist all such moves. They said that it is unfortunate that the PbBC executive committee has tried to sabotage the unity of legal fraternity across Pakistan by going out of its way to criticise the Karachi Bar Association even though the letter does not fall with the Punjab Bar Council authority.

They said that such highhandedness towards the bar association of a smaller province is intolerable. They said that such act, after the successful All Pakistan Lawyers Representatives Conference by the KBA, can only be termed as malafide and mischievous.

The Sindh lawyers bodies strongly condemn the resolution of Punjab Bar Council and reiterates and resolve full solidarity with the principle stand of Karachi lawyers, it said.