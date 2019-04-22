‘KP ministers performance being monitored’

MINGORA: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Sunday said the performance of all provincial ministers was being monitored and only those performing well and up to the expectations of Prime Minister Imran Khan would retain the position.

Addressing a press conference at Swat Press

Club, the minister said Imran Khan signified a change and was determined to bring about a positive change in the lives of Pakistanis. “There is no threat to democracy in the country. The corrupt politicians would cry out to save the money they have looted,” he said and added that Imran Khan, in principle, had decided not to let any corrupt politician in the best interest of the country. He said that Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Peshawar, was aimed at providing better transport facilities to the citizens of the provincial metropolis.

The minister criticised the rivals and accused them of launching negative propaganda against the project and said the propaganda would not serve the interests of the country. Shaukat Yousafzai said on the directives of the prime minister, CM Mahmood Khan was monitoring the performance of his provincial cabinet members. He added that changes to the provincial cabinet could not be ruled out. Replying to a question about the estranged leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Ch Nisar Ali Khan, to be considered for the slot of the Punjab chief minister, he said he (Ch Nisar) would be considered for any provincial or federal portfolio only after he joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.