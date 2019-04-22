Cooperatives minister briefs CM on his dept’s performance

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Cooperatives Mehar Muhammad Aslam Bharwana called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM office on Sunday and briefed him on performance of his department.

According to a handout issued here, he told the CM a new policy had been devised to give assets and properties of the Cooperatives Department on lease, and its rates would also be revised. He said strict legal action would be taken against those who had occupied department’s properties illegally. The minister said steps would also be taken to uplift the Cooperatives Bank in accordance with the latest trends in banking sector.

Separately, the chief minister expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over a fatal incident of roof collapse at Bhatti Gate in which precious human lives were lost. He sought report on the incident from Lahore commissioner.

The CM also directed the administration to provide the best medical treatment to those who got injured in the incident.

Also, Usman Buzdar expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of father of MPA Ahmed Ali Khan Dreshak. The late Sardar Nawazish Ali Khan Dreshak passed away in Madina Munawara while performing Umrah. The Punjab CM, in his message on World Earth Day, said the day was being observed world over to express our love for earth. To preserve water, mountains, forests, greenery and deserts in their true sense is actual love for the earth, the CM said, adding that the prime objective to observe the day is to spread awareness among masses about losses caused by environmental pollution and the steps to promote eco-friendly environment.

He said climate change and environmental pollution had become an emergency and rise in international temperatures was not only threatening but a huge issue now. The CM said we need to control those elements that affect environment on the planet.