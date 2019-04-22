close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
NNI
April 22, 2019

Ch Shujaat rejects contacts with Shahbaz

NNI
April 22, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain rejected the rumors of contact to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahbaz Sharif.

Ch Shujaat expressed that neither he contacted any PML-N leader nor is there a chance of any contact. “PM Imran Khan is facing critical situation and we will help him eradicate poverty and inflation,” he added.

Former PM and PML-Q leader while talking to media in London said, there is no truth in the news that he accepted an offer by PML-N to forget past skirmishes and to work together onwards. He strongly denied any contact between the two leaders. While answering a question, he said Nawaz Sharif paid no heed to his advice to keep a distance from flatterers upon becoming PM. He also advised him not to become arrogant but he did not act on any advice. He continued that the Sharifs must act on his advice before any offer of reconciliation.

