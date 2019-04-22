close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 22, 2019

Soldier martyred in N Waziristan checkpost attack

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
April 22, 2019

MIRANSHAH: One soldier was martyred and another sustained injuries when unidentified terrorists attacked the checkpost of the security forces in North Waziristan district on Sunday, official sources said.

They said that dozen of militants stormed into the security forces checkpost in Shawal area near the Pak-Afghan border.

As a result, a solider identified as Sepoy Naveed embraced martyrdom while Sepoy Almar sustained injuries. The injured soldier was taken to a local hospital.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story