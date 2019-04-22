Soldier martyred in N Waziristan checkpost attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIRANSHAH: One soldier was martyred and another sustained injuries when unidentified terrorists attacked the checkpost of the security forces in North Waziristan district on Sunday, official sources said.
They said that dozen of militants stormed into the security forces checkpost in Shawal area near the Pak-Afghan border.
As a result, a solider identified as Sepoy Naveed embraced martyrdom while Sepoy Almar sustained injuries. The injured soldier was taken to a local hospital.
