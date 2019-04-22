Asian Athletics: Mehboob enters 400m semifinals

KARACHI: Olympian Mehboob Ali made it to the semifinals of the 400m race when he finished second in his seven-man heat by clocking 46.96 seconds on the opening day of the 23rd Asian Athletics Championships which commenced at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Sunday.

Litvin Mikhail of Kazakhstan with 46.72 second and Abbas Mohamed Nasir of Qatar with 47.05 seconds were the others in his heat who made it to the semi-finals. The semi-finals were scheduled to be held late Sunday night. Pakistan's sprinter Sahib-e-Asra faltered in her 100m heat, carrying seven competitors, when she finished at the last position by clocking 12.04. Sharipova Nigina of Uzbekistan (11.47), Jassim Iman of Brunei, le Tu Chinh of Vietnam (11.67) qualified for the semi-finals from this heat.