Mon Apr 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 22, 2019

Abid desires to seek Tendulkar’s advice in batting

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 22, 2019

LAHORE: Abid Ali, who earlier this week was named in Pakistan's 15-man squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, has expressed the desire to meet batting great Sachin Tendulkar and ask for his advice.

Abid, who debuted during the one-day international series against Australia last month, hit a brilliant 112 in the fourth match, recording the highest score by a Pakistani batsman on ODI debut. A prolific run-scorer in domestic cricket, Pakistan's selectors showed faith in the 31-year-old by picking him over Shan Masood to fill the back-up opener's spot.

The opening batsman clearly idolises Tendulkar and hopes the Indian legend will be willing to impart his cricketing knowledge with him. “It will be the best day in my life when I meet him [Tendulkar] because he was one of the best batsmen. “Definitely, I would like to hug him and I am sure that just like all great players meet youngsters I am sure that he will not turn me down. I am sure that if I want to get any information on cricket from Sachin, he will give a positive reply,” he said.

Abid also confessed that he has been a huge fan of Tendulkar's batting style and compared him with other Pakistan greats. “Actually I have followed Sachin's technique from day one of my career and after watching him I tried to play like him. He was a great player, just like our own Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf. “I adopt their good things and leave any bad thing. If I meet him I will try to talk to him and get some advice, mentally and technically, so that it helps me improve my batting.”

