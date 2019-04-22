Five upsets in Lahore races

LAHORE: It was a day of wins for both the favourites and unfavourites at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

However there were five upsets and two wins of the favourites with Free My Heart, Maradona, Dimple, Right Approach and Me Raqsam staging upsets while Meharbani and Abdullah Princess living up to the expectations.

The favourite of the opening race Free My heart was pushed aside by Sonay Ki Chiyra to be the winner of the first place. With that push the favouirte settled for the second position and Bet Off The Day secured third place to the surprise of all.

Second upset of the day was seen in the second race when Maradona galloped to the number one spot. It was Hamayoon Choice that was second and JF Thunder was third.The third race favourite Mehrbani won the race with Chota Sain claiming the second place while Golden Apple became third.

Dimple staged the third upset of the day by winning the fourth race and even the second place too was an unexpected claim by Wahab Choice while the favourite Khan Jee was third.In this fifth race too favourite Abdullah Princess claimed the first place followed by Candle at second position and Qalandara was third, in this race the entry of Candle was a surprise.

In the sixth race Right Approach staged the fourth upset of the day with Sinner becoming second and Malik's Love was surprise third.In the final race of the day, fifth upset was drawn by Me Raqsam, which finished ahead of favourite Costa Rica that came second and Miss Mohni Road was third, which too was a surprise.