Afghan supreme court extends Ghani’s term until delayed elections

KABUL: Afghanistan's supreme court has extended the term of President Ashraf Ghani until delayed elections take place, an official said Sunday, resolving for now the question of what would happen after his term expires on May 22.

Presidential elections were initially slated for April 20, but Afghan poll officials were unprepared for a new nationwide vote so soon after October parliamentary elections. With some final results from that election still pending, the presidential poll was delayed until July 20, then pushed back again until September 28.

Ariana News published a statement from the court saying it "has extended the service term of President Ghani until the re-election of a new president". "The supreme court understands the financial, security and logistical challenges faced by the election commission."

While the court did not make the statement public, Faraidoon Khwazoon, the deputy spokesman to Afghan chief executive Abdullah Abdullah, confirmed the document to AFP, noting that Abdullah's term had also been extended.

"Yes, the supreme court has made its decision, based on the constitution, on the extension of the service term of the president," Khwazoon said, adding the extension would last "until the re-election of the new president".

Ghani's office could not immediately be reached for comment. The delayed elections come as the United States tries to negotiate a peace deal with the Taliban, and some had speculated the polls were being deliberately stalled to create more space for those talks.

Opposition politicians and presidential contenders had called for an interim government to fill the gap between Ghani's mandate expiring and the presidential elections. The supreme court said it was asking "presidential candidates to respect the delay in the presidential elections".

Ghani was elected in 2014 in a closely contested poll that was mired by allegations of fraud and that saw him lead a power-sharing government.

IS claims deadly attack on Afghan ministry: The Islamic State group Sunday claimed responsibility for an attack that killed 10 people and trapped around 2,000 for hours inside the communications ministry in the Afghan capital the previous day.

Four IS jihadists detonated explosives near the ministry, then entered and "battled Afghan security forces with machine guns and hand grenades for numerous hours", the group said in a statement on its social media channels.

The attack in central Kabul killed seven civilians and three members of the security forces, the interior ministry said on Sunday, in a new toll after three people died of their wounds.

AFP journalists heard one big blast around 11:40 am (0710 GMT), followed by sporadic gunfire for hours afterwards.

By about 5:00 pm (1230 GMT), the interior ministry declared the assault over. "All suicide bombers killed & more than 2000 civilians staff rescued," it said on Twitter. General Sayed Mohammad Roshan Dil, the Kabul police chief, said the four attackers had been wearing police uniforms.

Panicked workers inside the 18-storey building, believed to be Kabul's tallest, scrambled up to the top floor as the fighting raged below. One woman said she had been in a group of about 30 people on the 10th floor when the assault started, then was told to move up to the 18th floor as gunfire increased. They were all eventually rescued by commandos.