Mon Apr 22, 2019
AFP
April 22, 2019

Japan PM Abe sends offering to Yasukuni war shrine

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday sent a ritual offering to the controversial Yasukuni war shrine, seen by Asian neighbours as a symbol of Japan’s militarist past. The Tokyo shrine honours 2.5 million war dead but also top World War II criminals and has frequently been a source of sour relations with countries that suffered from Japan’s military atrocities. The conservative premier sent a sacred “masakaki” tree at the start of an annual spring festival. “The prime minister, the speakers of the upper and lower houses, and the welfare minister” made offerings, said a shrine spokeswoman.

