Four militants dead after attack on Saudi security forces

RIYADH: Four men were killed Sunday as they attacked a Saudi security services base in a town north of Riyadh, pro-government media reported. The attack targeted state security forces in the town of Zulfi, 260 kilometres north of the capital, London-based Arabic daily Asharq al-Awsat reported. It said the attackers had rammed a vehicle into a security barrier around the base in an attempt to gain entry. Two gunmen then stepped out of the vehicle and opened fire, sparking a gun battle with police, who killed them, the paper reported. A third attempted to flee but was also gunned down, while a fourth died as he tried to set off an explosive belt. It did not mention any casualties among security personnel. The Saudi-owned satellite channel Al-Arabiya also reported four people died during an attack, but did not give details.