close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
April 22, 2019

$113m seized at Bashir’s home

World

AFP
April 22, 2019

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s army ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said Sunday that more than 113 million dollars worth of cash in three currencies has been seized from ousted leader Omar al-Bashir’s residence.

He said a team of police, army and security agents found seven million euros ($7.8 million), $350,000 and five billion Sudanese pounds ($105 million) during a search at Bashir’s home.

Sudan’s new acting prosecutor general Al-Waleed Sayyed Ahmed meanwhile asked authorities to register all private properties belonging to officials of the previous regime, the official SUNA news agency reported.He also asked them to stop processing requests for the transfer of ownership of properties that belonged to former regime officials and members of their families.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World