Sri Lanka blasts: ‘Horrific’, ‘cruel’, ‘sad’: world leaders react

COLOMBO: Religious and world leaders have condemned a series of blasts in Sri Lanka that killed more than 200 people, including dozens of foreigners -- with British, Dutch and American citizens believed to be among them.

Hospital sources also said Japanese citizens were among those injured by the bombs which ripped through high-end hotels and churches holding Easter services. Here is a summary of the reactions:

- Britain: 'Stand together' -

British Prime Minister Theresa May described the attacks as "truly appalling". "The acts of violence against churches and hotels in Sri Lanka are truly appalling, and my deepest sympathies go out to all of those affected at this tragic time," she tweeted.

- Trump: 'Ready to help' -

US President Donald Trump tweeted: "Heartfelt condolences from the people of the United States to the people of Sri Lanka on the horrible terrorist attacks on churches and hotels," he tweeted.

- The Netherlands: 'Terrible reports' -

"Terrible reports from Sri Lanka about bloody attacks on hotels and churches on this Easter Sunday," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte tweeted after initial news of the attacks.

- Pope: 'Cruel violence' -

Pope Francis expressed his sadness over the attacks during his traditional Easter address at the Vatican. "I want to express my affectionate closeness with the Christian community, attacked while it was at prayer, and to all the victims of such cruel violence," he said.

- Australia: 'Terrorist attack' -

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement: "To the beautiful people of Sri Lanka, Australia sends its heartfelt sympathies and our prayers and our support -- and our offer to do whatever we can to support you in this terrible time of need.

- New Zealand: 'Devastating' -

A month after dozens of Muslims were killed in a shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the Sri Lanka attack as "devastating". "New Zealand condemns all acts of terrorism, and our resolve has only been strengthened by the attack on our soil on the 15th of March.

- India: 'Cold blooded' -

Narendra Modi, the leader of neighbouring India, condemmned the "serial terrorist attacks" in a government statement. "Terming them as cold-blooded and pre-planned barbaric acts, he pointed out that these attacks were another grim reminder of the most serious challenge posed to the entire humanity by terrorism in our region and the entire world," the statement added.

- EU: 'Sad day for the world' -

EU commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker expressed his "horror and sadness" at the blasts, while EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the attacks marked "a truly sad day for the country and for the world".

- France: 'Odious acts' -

"We strongly condemn these odious acts," French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter. "Full solidarity with the Sri Lanka people and our thoughts for all those close to the victims this Easter."

- Germany: 'Malicious attack' -

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said "religious hate and intolerance that have showed themselves in such a terrible way today must not win".

- Russia: 'Cynical crime' -

"I would like to reassert that Russia has been and remains a reliable partner of Sri Lanka in combating the threat of international terrorism," Vladimir Putin said in a Kremlin statement.

- Israel: 'Deep shock' -

"PM Netanyahu expresses in the name of Israel's citizens deep shock over the murderous attacks against innocent civilians in Sri Lanka," a government statement said.