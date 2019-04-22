Career counselling: questions and answers

Q: Sir, I passed FSc (Pre-Engineering) in 2019 and got 57% marks. Now I have applied in National Defence University, Islamabad for BS International Relations (IR), and for Computer Science (CS) in Bahria University and NUST. I’m confused about my field (BS) and my future career. Can you please guide me which field can be best for me according to the recent jobs in the market? What is the scope of IR and CS in Pakistan and which one is the best option CS, IT or Software Engineering? (Qaisar, Islamabad)

Ans: According to your educational background in science subject and FSc (Pre-Engineering), I will suggest to select CS and IT for better career. I’m sure that you are aware about the things in Computer Science and Information Technology. There will be more job opportunities in Pakistan as well as abroad for Information Technology and Computer Science as business or industries are becoming more dependent on computer and robotic technology. However, you have to be more conscious while choosing specialism for your postgraduate degree.

Further, if you want to shift towards economies, cultural societies and social sciences, I’ll suggest you for International Relations and Strategic Studies which will be the emerging subject area to find more career opportunities within the Social Science portfolio which includes understanding of all social science and liberal art subjects i.e. Media, Journalism, IR, SS, Gender Studies and Development Studies etc. I’m not sure about the best suitable option for you until I have a career counselling session with you. You can have a session with your teacher or available career counsellor for best selection according to what I explained above.

Q2: My daughter is doing FSc (Pre-Medical, second year) but confused about her career after completing FSc. As I don’t want to insist her for a specific subject area so I’ll be grateful if we can schedule an appointment with you to discuss further about her study. (Mrs Tariq – Islamabad)

Ans: Thank you for getting in touch with me. Let your daughter complete her FSc and see what grades she achieves, it will be the better time to decide things for her further career/studies and also, I can guide her more effectively at that time.

If she gets high grades in FSc, she can qualify for public sector medical institutes leading to be a medical practitioner. If she is unable to get high grades, several other options are there for her ie medical, allied health sciences which include biologists, biotechnologists and health scientists. There will be more career opportunities in these areas for upcoming generation. However, I’ll be there for a session with your daughter once I got free from interviews in Islamabad.

Q3: Dear Abidi Sahib, after completing two-year BCom, I got a job at an educational institute as an information officer and worked there for four years. During this tenure, I trained new coming staff and worked as a Customer Relation Officer as well. I recently applied in IAS Department at Punjab University and got admission in Marketing and HRM for master programmes (evening). I am a bit confused about what field I should choose according to my work experience and what is the scope of Marketing and HRM? I will be grateful if you guide me accordingly. (Atif - Lahore)

Ans: Based on the information provided, I can understand your experience in educational institute which is to handle admission inquiries, train new staff, marketing and customer services. These are very important areas and as you have experience in all these areas I’ll suggest you a degree in Education Management and Leadership or Human Resource Management and Training. There will be more job opportunities for you in education sector.

Q4: I passed BS Computer Science from Chenab College Mianwali and got 3.2 CGPA. This college is affiliated with GCU Faisalabad. I am confused about what should I choose further. Please guide me about the best option from Software Engineering (SE), Computer Engineering (CS) and Network Engineering or let me know if it better to continue with Computer Science? For further studies, I am willing to apply in Italy. (Waqar Khan – Mianwali)

Ans: You got a good CGPA in your Computer Science degree. You qualify to apply anywhere in Europe i.e. Italy, Germany or Sweden. Also, you can be eligible for full scholarship if you do IELTS with overall 6.5 bands. However, I’ll suggest you Software Engineering and Networking. Both of them are emerging subjects leading to a bright career path.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).