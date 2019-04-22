Four militants dead after attack on Saudi forces

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RIYADH: Four men were killed on Sunday as they attacked a Saudi security services base in a town north of the capital Riyadh, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The agency, quoting a spokesman for the state security services, said three policemen were also wounded and that an investigation had been launched to identify the perpetrators. "A group of terrorists launched a desperate attack that was repelled," SPA said, without giving further details. London-based Asharq al-Awsat newspaper earlier reported that the attack targeted state security forces in the town of Zulfi, 260 kilometres north of the capital.
RIYADH: Four men were killed on Sunday as they attacked a Saudi security services base in a town north of the capital Riyadh, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The agency, quoting a spokesman for the state security services, said three policemen were also wounded and that an investigation had been launched to identify the perpetrators. "A group of terrorists launched a desperate attack that was repelled," SPA said, without giving further details. London-based Asharq al-Awsat newspaper earlier reported that the attack targeted state security forces in the town of Zulfi, 260 kilometres north of the capital.