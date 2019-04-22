Four militants dead after attack on Saudi forces

RIYADH: Four men were killed on Sunday as they attacked a Saudi security services base in a town north of the capital Riyadh, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The agency, quoting a spokesman for the state security services, said three policemen were also wounded and that an investigation had been launched to identify the perpetrators. "A group of terrorists launched a desperate attack that was repelled," SPA said, without giving further details. London-based Asharq al-Awsat newspaper earlier reported that the attack targeted state security forces in the town of Zulfi, 260 kilometres north of the capital.