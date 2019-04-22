close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
April 22, 2019

Electricity meters

National

 
April 22, 2019

MULTAN: Multan Electric Power Company has replaced 264, 798 burnt or faulty electricity meters during ongoing fiscal year 2018-19. The meters which were replaced included 259,565 single phase, 4,778 three phase and 455 MDI meters. As many as 30,940 meters were replaced in Mepco Multan circle, 23,825 in DG Khan circle, 21,357 in Vehari, 36,521 in Bahawalpur, 30,188 in Sahiwal, 37,502 in Rahimyar Khan, 44,537 in Muzaffargarh, 18,681 in Bahawalnagar and 21,247 in Khanewal circle from July 2018 to March 2019.

