Mon Apr 22, 2019
Four, including three women, killed in road accident

April 22, 2019

SUKKUR: Four people, including three women, were killed and seven others injured after a collision among a car, an auto rickshaw and a motorcycle at the Vaghraiji bus stop in Kot Ghulam Muhammad on Sunday. The locals reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to the nearest hospital where the bodies were identified as Sughra w/o Muhammad Ramzan Khaskheli, Nisha w/o Papu Khaskheli, Hasina w/o Yar Muhammad Khaskheli and a driver Mahboob, while Sakina, Rano, Guddi, Noor, Hajani, Majeed Arain and Shahid Arain injured.

The police said the victims belonged to Habib Kot and were on the way to attend a marriage ceremony. The police later shifted the bodies to their native village while three injured shifted to Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad.

