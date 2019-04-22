‘Non-elected’ cabinet members painful for parliament, says Khursheed

SUKKUR: PPP’s senior leader and former leader of the opposition in National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Shah, has expressed grave concern over the induction of non-elected members in the federal cabinet and strongly criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government, terming the situation extremely painful for the parliament.

Talking to the media persons in Sukkur, Khursheed Shah said the PM has entered an unknown street and said removing Asad Umar, former finance minister, has proven the demand of the opposition was correct. He said the PTI government presented two budgets and the third one would be an IMF budget and said it is a tough task for Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to deliver in such a condition.

Shah said by nominating Hafeez Shaikh as adviser, PM Khan has accepted the PPP’s financial policies. He said Chaudhry Nisar has differences with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Ghulam Sarwar, and was not likely to join PTI in the present scenario.

Khursheed said Chaudhry Ghulam Sarwar of PTI is confused about the PM’s policies, adding that Khan has gone far from his political ideology. He said the parliament is solution of all the crisis the nation has to face and these could be resolved through mutual cooperation of all the stakeholders, including the opposition and government to sit together.

Khursheed Shah said PM Khan has not yet accepted the supremacy of the parliament as the sole authority to run the state affairs and as he has been calling its members a bunch of thieves, while he, himself, is a part of the same parliament. He said Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman’s demand to remove PM Imran Khan is justified adding that there is a feasibility of in-house change.