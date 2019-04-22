close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 22, 2019

Dry weather forecast for most country

National

LAHORE: Weather remained dry with scattered clouds in the city here on Sunday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The Met office said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. It predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country, while hot in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Kohat division and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was observed at Chitral 08, Mirkhani 04, Dir, Drosh 01, Layyah 02 and Khanewal 01. Sunday's highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sukkur, Larkana and Dadu where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 37°C and minimum was 20.5°C.

More From Pakistan