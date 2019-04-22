close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 22, 2019

65 outlets of quacks sealed in Punjab cities

National

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) sealed 65 backstreet fake treatment centres during the last week. The PHC enforcement teams checked 369 centres in six cities. The maximum number of 83 centres was inspected in Jhang where 17 outlets of quacks were sealed. Eighteen such businesses were sealed in Multan, 16 in Faisalabad and 13 in Sialkot. A PHC spokesperson said that the PHC had so far sealed over 19,200 businesses of quacks and imposed Rs357 million fine on quacks.

