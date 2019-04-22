Dolphin, PRU checked 103,000 bikes, 62,000 people in a week

LAHORE: Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police in a crackdown seized arms.

Sixteen pistols, one rifle, seven magazines were seized. Dolphins Squad Bilal Zafar while giving details of the weekly performance of both wings of police said the crime fighters of Dolphins Squad and PRU also seized narcotics, including charas and bottles of liquor, from accused. While promoting community policing, both Dolphins and PRU helped 1,473 people on different roads of the City. They checked more than 103,000 motorbikes, 168 other vehicles and more than 62,000 persons.

Around 1,144 motorbikes and eight other vehicles were impounded due to incomplete documents while action was taken against the persons responsible. They gave immediate response to all 1,453 calls received on helpline 15. One car, 22 bikes, 14 mobile phones and more than Rs256,000 were recovered from criminals. They arrested 28 persons on charges of doing wheelie, 16 for kite flying and five accused of violating the Fire Arms Act.